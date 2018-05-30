Mirchi Yard gets its own police outpost

Home States Andhra Pradesh

To manage heavy traffic flow and prevent any untoward incident at NTR Mirchi Yard in Guntur, a police outpost is going to start functioning from May 31.

Published: 30th May 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Yard committee chairman M Subba Rao inspecting the police outpost that will begin functioning on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To manage heavy traffic flow and prevent any untoward incident at NTR Mirchi Yard in Guntur, a police outpost is going to start functioning from May 31.Four constables and one inspector will be posted here to maintain law and order at the Asia’s largest chilli yard. As per the information, about 10,000 farmers arrive here everyday to sell their produces to traders through agents.

Their numbers increase significantly during peak seasons. Also, 3,000 chilli and cotton traders come to the Yard everyday.Heavy traffic flow at the Yard, which is located on NH-16, often causes traffic jams in the area. Even the public have been demanding shifting of the yard from present location for the past 10 years.

As such, NTR Mirchi Yard committee and officials had asked the police administration to provide support in managing traffic and other operations. NTR Mirchi Yard committee chairman M Subba Rao said middle-men involvement in trading was increasing, which was creating additional problems for farmers as they lost their profit margin, adding the police would help in resolving such issues. He said that some, masquerading as farmers, staged protests at the Yard.

