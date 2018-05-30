Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIA not to appeal against order in Mecca Masjid case

Nearly a month and half after a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Hyderabad acquitted five accused, including former RSS worker Swami Aseemanand, in the Mecca

Published: 30th May 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:05 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly a month and half after a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Hyderabad acquitted five accused, including former RSS worker Swami Aseemanand, in the Mecca Masjid blast case of 2007, the NIA has decided not to go in for an appeal before a higher court. The MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP saying it was a ‘’political decision.’’

Sources disclosed to Express that NIA is of the opinion that the special court’s verdict cannot be challenged in the absence of sufficient evidence. NIA has been advised by its top brass not to appeal in a higher court.

Hyderabad MP and MIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called it a “political decision which confirmed that the Centre was using investigating agencies as pawns.”  According to him, this is political decision to free Aseemanand and drew parallels to the CBI’s hesitation to challenge Amit Shah’s acquittal in Sohrabuddin encounter case, and the Ajmer blast case where the investigating agency chose not to appeal.“Why the lack of evidence.. that is because the NIA pursued the case without intellectual veracity,” he added.

