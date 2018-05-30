Niti row: AU convocation postponed

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University has postponed its 85th convocation which was scheduled for May 31 after being criticized for its plan to confer an honorary degree on its chief guest National Institute for Transforming India (Niti) Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. It is for the first time that the institution has put off a convocation.Kumar’s comments suggesting that Andhra Pradesh did not require special category status and could come up on its own during a Collectors’ conference in January had created a flutter, drawing flak from the Chief Minister himself. It is understood that a few officials too had raised objections to inviting Kumar for the function.

The university is now planning to conduct its 85th and 86th convocations together on a date proposed by the government, which will also take a call on who should be invited in Kumar’s place as chief guest.

AU vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao met Governor ESL Narasimhan to discuss the issue. “We have decided to hold an Executive Council meeting and take a decision. As this academic year is almost over, we are planning to conduct the 85th and 86th convocations at the same time. Once we decide the dates, we will invite the governor,” Rao told Express.

“No AU convocation has ever been postponed, but we have no other choice now as the Chief Minister himself is unhappy about the Niti-Aayog Vice Chairman’s comments on special status. We cannot take a decision on according an honorary doctorate to the chief guest,” AU registrar V Uma Maheswara Rao said.

Meanwhile, several students protested against the decision to hold the 85th convocation in the newly constructed AU Convention Centre. They alleged that it was against the tradition of the varsity which has been conducting convocations at Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy Convocation Theatre. The AU registrar said the university may fall back on its decision as the students were displeased.