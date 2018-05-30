Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi prejudiced against Andhra Pradesh people: Chandrababu Naidu

Says Centre set to extend support of Rs 98,000 crore for Dholera, a new city proposed to be built in Gujarat, but released only Rs 1, 500 crore for Amaravati.

Published: 30th May 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:50 AM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu addressing TDP leaders and workers on the final day of Mahanadu in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government of discriminating against the people of Andhra Pradesh.Addressing party leaders and workers on the concluding day of the three-day Mahanadu here on Tuesday, he said the Union government was all set to extend support to Dholera City to be constructed at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore in Gujarat. The PM himself said  the area of the proposed new city would be double the area of New Delhi and six times that of Shanghai in China.

“The Centre has released only Rs 1,500 crore for the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh but claims to have given Rs 2,100 crore. Why this discrimination? Does it not want the Telugu people to have their own capital city?” he questioned. Upset with the Centre’s attitude, he said the funds released for Amaravati were less than what they had allocated for a statue.

There was no need to pay taxes if funds were not given to Amaravati, he said and commented that the Centre was harping on cooperative federalism but it was actually going against it.Naidu said the capital city was vital for economic development of the State and any state would get the maximum revenue from the capital city. “Karnataka gets its revenue from Bangalore, Tamil Nadu from Chennai, Maharashtra from Mumbai and Telangana from Hyderabad. What about Andhra Pradesh? Where is its capital city?” he said.

Explaining his plans for Amaravati, he said he wanted it to be one of the three happiest cities, with high living standards and thriving economy as its hallmark. “It will be a unique city with reservoirs in Krishna providing water to it. It will have waterfront on both sides and will not be inferior to Astana, Putrajaya or Naya Raipur, the latest capital cities,” he said.Naidu said he wanted Amaravati to have `35 billion GDP, 80 per cent public transportation, 80 km inland water canals, social infrastructure within 10 minutes walk, 30 per cent blue-green concept with 100 parks and smart infrastructure by 2050.

Listing out various works taken up in Amaravati so far, various universities, hotels and hospitals that are to come up in the capital city, he said in the first phase, total works worth Rs 45,353 crore were taken up.
“We have already invited tenders for Rs 22,169 crore worth of works,” he said while criticising  BJP chief Amit Shah for his comments. Lashing out at BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, he said Kanna’s real master was YSRC.

Later in the evening, during his two-hour valedictory speech, Naidu explained the genesis of the party and its objective - the welfare of people. “For TDP, the interests of the State and the people were more important. We have allied with BJP for the sake of the State’s future, but were betrayed in the end,” he said.  Describing himself as Mr Clean, Naidu said he had been announcing his assets for the last nine years and the purpose of his being in politics was to serve people and not his family.

In an unsparing attack on BJP, Naidu said the saffron party makes rules based on its whims and fancies. He accused it of conspiring against Southern states and citied Jallikattu politics as an example.
Lashing out at Pawan Kalyan and Jagan, he said criticism should be based on facts.  Stating that focus would be on industrialisation for providing more employment, he said unemployment allowance would be introduced shortly.

