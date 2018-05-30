Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams controversy: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu tears into BJP

The political slugfest began after sacked head pontiff, Dr A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu accused the TTD and the state government of a range of issues.

Published: 30th May 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By ANI

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of brewing the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) controversy.

Dubbing the entire episode as fabricated Chief Minister Naidu told ANI, "It is totally false and fabricated, I condemn it. There were two commissions who have verified everything earlier about the gold and the diamonds. But now these people (BJP) are saying that the gold and the diamonds are missing. Now the BJP is asking for a CBI enquiry. This is a conspiracy."

"They (BJP) have told that they want to take over Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to protect the monument. Who are they? It belongs to the Andhra Pradesh government and it is being managed well",' he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the BJP will have to bear the brunt for doing injustice with Andhra Pradesh.

"The TDP always reviews the political situation of the country, in that context we have analysed that due to the injustice done with Andhra Pradesh and their performance at Centre, there is no chance that the BJP is coming to power again, regional parties are going to strengthen," Chief Minister Naidu added.

The political slugfest began after sacked head pontiff, Dr A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu accused the TTD and the state government of a range of issues.

On 15 May, he made three crucial allegations against the temple authorities-that they had violated several "puja" rituals so as to suit VIP darshans, that they had conducted secret excavations inside the temple and that they covered up the disappearance of valuable ornaments including an invaluable ruby donated to the Lord. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati TTD BJP Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners