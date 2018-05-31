3 die in drunken brawls, drinking in open to blame?

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VISAKHAPATNAM : Drunken brawls at liquor shops, where consuming alcohol in the open, goes unchecked, claimed the lives of three persons and resulted in severe injuries to one person in Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. In Kakinada, two persons were stabbed to death while another was battling for life over an argument while consuming alcohol. Port police station inspector Rejasekhar said initially a fight broke out at a liquor shop at Jagannaikpur on Tuesday night.

Three friends from Padamatipeta -- Vanamadi Raju (27), Panthadi Durga Prasad (24) and Chekka Rajesh (33) went to consume alcohol at Aswini liquor shop last night. Another person, 37-yearold Panthadi Nukaraju also came there and he reportedly wanted a share in the ‘chicken pakodi’, which was ordered by the three friends. This led to an argument. The trio warned Nukaraju to leave them alone and left the place after consuming alcohol.

On Wednesday between 12.30 and 1 pm, the trio once again came to the same liquor shop. Armed with a knife, Nukaraju waited there for the trio to settle his score. By the time the three friends reached there, Nukaraju was already drunk and he picked up an argument with them. As tempers ran high, Nukaraju whipped out the knife and attacked Raju first. His friends went to Raju’s rescue but they too were attacked. Raju died on the spot while Durga Prasad suffered severe injuries and died while he was undergoing treatment at hospital.

The condition of Rajesh was said to be critical. Port police, who reportedly took Nukaraju into custody, registered a case of murder and are investigating. Meanwhile, in Visakhapatnam, a 40-year person was murdered in a drunken brawl over petty reason at Midhilapuri Colony of Madhurawada on Wednesday morning. The deceased, S Prakash, was a homeless man from PM Palem area while the accused, K Surya, also a destitute from the same area, is said to be mentally unstable.

According to PM Palem inspector K Lakshmana Murthy, the duo picked up a fight near a liquor shop at Midhilapuri Colony around 6 am on Wednesday. Police said they suspected that the duo were in a highly inebriated condition and drank till morning hours when a brawl broke out between them. In a fit of rage, Surya smashed Prakash with a boulder on the head leading to the instant death of the latter. Surya was found lying unconscious in an inebriated state nearby by the locals.

Though there were speculations that the shop had sold liquor beyond stipulated timings, police said they were checking CCTV footage to verify the facts. PM Palem Police regist e red a case and are investigating.