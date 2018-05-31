AgriGold victims hit streets, threaten suicide

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The AgriGold victims threatened to commit suicide, if the government failed to return their deposits within a month. The AgriGold victims staged 24-hour Porata Deeksha here on Wednesday evening. Tension prevailed for some time, when they tried to hang themselves with nooses at the deeksha premises.

The leaders intervened and stopped the mass suicide bid. CPI State assistant secretary M Nageswara Rao and Andhra Intellectual Forum president Chalasani Srinivas rushed to the deeksha spot and appealed to the victims not to take the extreme step. The victims of AgriGold lamented that they had deposited money hoping to get lumpsum, but the AgriGold denied deposits to them even after completion of maturity, forcing them to hit the streets. They said that the State government failed to keep its promise of repaying deposits by auctioning assets of AgriGold.