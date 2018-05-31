Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ambedkar Univ signs MoU with institutes

In order to further strengthen its standing in the field of research and education, Dr BR Ambedkar University officials have signed an MoU with a Malaysian university, Lincoln University College. K Ra

Published: 31st May 2018 02:41 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In order to further strengthen its standing in the field of research and education, Dr BR Ambedkar University officials have signed an MoU with a Malaysian university, Lincoln University College. K Raghu Babu, the registrar of the local university and Dr Amiya Bhaumik, CEO and vice chancellor of the Lincon University College signed the MoU on behalf of both the institutions.

The MoU had been signed on Tuesday when officials of the Malaysian university visited the campus of the Dr BR Ambedkar University. With signing of the MoU, students and researchers of both the universities will now find it easier to do research - in both India and Malaysia - provided basic norms are met.

Speaking to TNIE, the registrar of the Dr. B.R Ambedkar University said, “With the MoU singed, the way has been made easy, in terms of norms, for the students of our university to take up research programmes in Malaysia at the Lincoln University and the same is true for the Lincoln University students, who can do research here.”

