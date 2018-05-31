Andhra Pradesh sizzles at 44 degree Celsius, more hot days ahead

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the conditions are favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon from Kerala coast into parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, east central and northeast Bay of Bengal and parts of northeastern States in the next 48 hours.

However, monsoon may hit Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema only after after June 5. Temperatures at many places in State recorded above normal on Wednesday. Temperatures ranging between 40 and 45 degree celsius were recorded in 243 mandals in the State on Wednesday. The IMD has warned public to stay indoors as the temperatures are likely to increase in the coming 2-3 days.

On Wednesday, maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius was recorded in Nellore, followed by Seethanagaram, Kakinada, Nellipaka of East Godavari district and Tallapudi of West godavari district and entire Prakasam district with 44.6 degree Celsius. Temperature of 44 degree Celsius was recorded in Vijayawada, Guntur, Amaravati, Ongole, Kurnool and Nandyal.

According to the IMD, the thunderstorm activity will prevail in Rayalaseema region. The chances of lightening strikes are high in the both coastal AP and Rayalaseema region.

Speaking about the weather trends in the State, K Nagarathna, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD,

Hyderabad, said, “As the monsoon winds are advancing from Kerala to Karnataka and other States, the weather conditions in the State will also change. The temperatures across the State will increase above the normal. The chances of lightning strikes, thunderstorm and thunder bolts are high across the State. Very hot conditions with high temperatures are likely to prevail in the State in the next 2-3 days.”

According to the disaster management report, 339 mandals experienced severe heat conditions on Wednesday. The number of mandals which are prone to severe heat conditions are likely to increase from 339 to 405 by May 31.