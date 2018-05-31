Boating to resume in Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The boating operations are all set to resume in River Godavari. After the boat capsize incident in River Godavari near Mantoor village in Devipatnam of East Godavari district on May 15 which claimed the lives of 19 persons, the boating operations were suspended for 15 days.

The officials of Fisheries and Fire departments and port authorities have checked the fitness certificates of boats and launches, licences of drivers etc. They have given permission for eight boats to operate services from Singannapalli to Peramtalapalli and one launch to operate services from Polavaram to Purushottapatnam on Tuesday. The launch has a first aid kit, sand buckets and hydrogen cylinders.

Six boats got permission to operate services up to Papikondalu. Boat superintendent G Prasanna Kumar said 96 boats operate services in River Godavari, of which, 35 boats shuttle between Polavaram and Peramtalapalli. Another 26 tourist boats and 12 launches shuttle between Polavaram and Peramtalapalli, of which, one launch and 17 boats got permission.

Permission was also sanctioned for one ferry launch and seven boats to shuttle between Polavaram and Purushottapatnam, he added.