Mahanadu a conclave of lies, alleges Jagan

By Express News Service

ELURU: Terming the just concluded TDP Mahanadu as a conclave of lies, YSRC president and Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh are experts in telling lies. The Praja Sankalpa Yatra of Jagan reached Narsapur on Wednesday. Addressing a public meeting at Steamer Road Centre, Jagan said that TDP is using Mahanadu only for criticising YSRC.

“The three-day conclave is an international competition for lies. In the championship, Naidu stood first. He had been winning the competition for the past 24 years ever since the inception of Mahanadu. The second place went to none other than Nara Lokesh. Naidu is ‘tuppu’ (rusted and worn out) while Lokesh is ‘pappu’,’’ Jagan said amid loud cheers from the gathering. On Naidu’s promise that his party will make a BC candidate CM in Telangana, if TDP comes to power, Jagan alleged that Naidu was instrumental in stopping a BC from becoming a Judge ( referring to Justice V Eshwaraiah). Further, Naidu promised to give 12 Cabinet berths to SCs, STs and minorities in Telangana State, if TDP comes to power. However, in AP, not a single ST or minority was given a Cabinet berth in Naidu’s government, he said. Referring to problems pertaining to Narsapur constituency, the YSRCP leader said that before every election, Naidu says that he will construct Vasistha Varadhi across River Vasistha.

However, he conveniently forgets his promise later. On the problems of fishermen community, Jagan alleged that the TDP government did not pay even `4,000 to the fishermen during fishing holiday period. He pointed out that that after Naidu became CM, no new boats were registered as the government has to give subsidy to the diesel.

“The TDP government did not give a single house to the fishermen community,’’ he alleged. Jagan promised to establish Fishermen Development Corporation in the State once YSRC comes to power. “During the fishing holiday period, YSRC government will give `10,000 per month to the fishermen. Likewise the fishermen who died in an accident will get `10 lakh as insurance. Similarly, we will give subsidy to diesel,’’ he said. Alleging that the Naidu government had diluted the Aarogyasri scheme, Jagan vowed to reconstitute the Aarogyasri scheme in the State.

BREAK FOR PADAYATRA

Jagan fell ill on Wednesday after walking in severe heat. On the 176th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, he toured various villages en route Narsapur on the banks of River Vasistha under scorching sun. Due to the eat, Jagan suffered sunstroke and is now suffering from fever and headache. Hence, he will be taking a break from his padayatra on

Thursday.