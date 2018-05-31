Nellore police arrested red sander smugglers and seized red sander logs and firearms from them.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore district police arrested six red sander smugglers on Thursday and seized Rs 1.5 Crore worth 35 red sander logs, 3 vehicles, 8mobile phones and 800 grams of gold from them.



Most importantly, they seized some old and some latest modern firearms from those smugglers. District Superintendent of Police PHD Ramakrishna said that the accused identified as SM Ravi, SM Venkataraju, Manjunath, Gajendra and Rajendran purchase red sanders from other smugglers and export them to foreign countries.



He said, they also provide armed escort service to those red sander smugglers for a fee and sometimes even hijack other red sander smugglers and rob them. Cases have been registered and investigation is on, he added.