Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP should fight against Centre until State gets its due, says Undavalli Arun Kumar

Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar questioned Lok Sabha’s passage of AP Reorganisation Act.

Published: 31st May 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:  Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar questioned Lok Sabha’s passage of AP Reorganisation Act. He doubted whether the AP Reorganisation Bill adopted by the Parliament was in accordance with law. The Bill was not passed according to the established Parliamentary procedure, he said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said that going by the verbatim proceedings of the Lok Sabha recorded by the Lok Sabha reporters one would find that the Reorganisation Bill had not been passed at all in the 15th Lok Sabha. Undavalli said, “Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday declined to accept the resignation of five YSR Congress Party MPs, and urged them to rethink their decision and get back in a couple of days.

The MPs resigned on April 6 because the Centre has not granted special category status to State.” “But the YSRC leaders explained to the Speaker that they were not under any duress and press for acceptance of the same immediately,” he added. The former MP suggested to the TDP leaders to fight against the Centre till it fulfils its responsibility towards Andhra Pradesh. The Centre not only failed to give special status to the State but also did not deliver on important projects like Polavaram, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Undavalli Arun Kumar TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon