TDP should fight against Centre until State gets its due, says Undavalli Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar questioned Lok Sabha’s passage of AP Reorganisation Act. He doubted whether the AP Reorganisation Bill adopted by the Parliament was in accordance with law. The Bill was not passed according to the established Parliamentary procedure, he said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said that going by the verbatim proceedings of the Lok Sabha recorded by the Lok Sabha reporters one would find that the Reorganisation Bill had not been passed at all in the 15th Lok Sabha. Undavalli said, “Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday declined to accept the resignation of five YSR Congress Party MPs, and urged them to rethink their decision and get back in a couple of days.

The MPs resigned on April 6 because the Centre has not granted special category status to State.” “But the YSRC leaders explained to the Speaker that they were not under any duress and press for acceptance of the same immediately,” he added. The former MP suggested to the TDP leaders to fight against the Centre till it fulfils its responsibility towards Andhra Pradesh. The Centre not only failed to give special status to the State but also did not deliver on important projects like Polavaram, he added.