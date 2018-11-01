AP 39 registration number series for all vehicles in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The new code for vehicle registration will come into effect within a fortnight across the State. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to issue uniform registration numbers for vehicles (AP 39) across Andhra Pradesh. At present, different codes are being given to different districts. 

Briefing media persons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Transport Minister K Atchannaidu said this is a first of its kind initiative where the registration numbers will be issued to vehicles as one unit. At present, the registration numbers in the State are being issued up to ‘AP 38’ code. Under the new code, he said all the new vehicles registered anywhere in the State will have ‘AP 39’ code. The government has decided to implement the uniform code upon coming to know that some people are creating wrong resident certificates to get their vehicles registered in other districts, he said.

Transport Commissioner N Balasubramanyam said as the number series in the code will be changed once in every two-and-half days, there will be a possibility to issue more fancy numbers to generate additional revenue for the RTA. Stating that the total income through fancy numbers this year stood at Rs 2.98 crore so far, he said the revenue will be increased with the uniform code.

