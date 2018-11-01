Centre releases Rs 229.05 crore for Titli relief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has decided to release AP’s share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs 229.05 crore for the 2018-19 in advance for taking up relief works in Titli-affected areas of the State.

With the cyclone ravaging Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, the State government had appealed to the Centre to provide Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief.

The government also submitted a report to the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) citing that overall damage caused by cyclone Titli stood at Rs 3,673.10 crore.

The Centre mentioned that further assistance will be provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), based on the report to be submitted by the IMCT.

Compensation

CM Naidu will distribute compensation to Titli victims at at Palasa on November 5

4,40,230 Number of Titli victims identified so far

`460 crore to be distributed among the victims

2,07,886 farmers will receive Rs 154 crore as compensation for damage to paddy in 77,690 ha