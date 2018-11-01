Guntur: Police harassment? Youth blames cops for his death suicide selfie video

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Alleging harassment by police, a 22-year-old committed suicide by hanging himself at Mangalagiri of Guntur on Wednesday.

Before taking the extreme step, the victim, identified as Busiraju Gopi, shot a video of himself with his phone in which he said the local police were harassing him and his family over stolen gold ornaments from a house. Gopi added his mother was forced to confess to the crime even though she did not commit the theft.

The victim was from Ratnalacheruvu in Mangalagiri and worked as a washerman. In the selfie video clip, he said he was boycotted from the society as no household would give him clothes to wash due to the false complaint lodged against his mother.

Mangalagiri Urban Circle Inspector B Hari Krishna said a case against the incident was registered and an inquiry was underway in which the victim's statement in the video was being taken into consideration.

