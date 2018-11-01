Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Police harassment? Youth blames cops for his death suicide selfie video

Before ending his life, the victim, Busiraju Gopi, shot a video of himself with his phone in which he said his mother was forced to confess to a crime she did not commit.

Published: 01st November 2018 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Alleging harassment by police, a 22-year-old committed suicide by hanging himself at Mangalagiri of Guntur on Wednesday.

Before taking the extreme step, the victim, identified as Busiraju Gopi, shot a video of himself with his phone in which he said the local police were harassing him and his family over stolen gold ornaments from a house. Gopi added his mother was forced to confess to the crime even though she did not commit the theft.

The victim was from Ratnalacheruvu in Mangalagiri and worked as a washerman. In the selfie video clip, he said he was boycotted from the society as no household would give him clothes to wash due to the false complaint lodged against his mother.

Mangalagiri Urban Circle Inspector B Hari Krishna said a case against the incident was registered and an inquiry was underway in which the victim's statement in the video was being taken into consideration.

 'Mom forced to confess to a crime'

Before ending his life, the victim, Busiraju Gopi, shot a video of himself with his phone in which he said his mother was forced to confess to a crime she did not commit.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide selfie video Police harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp