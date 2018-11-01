Vizag builder brandishes revolver at flat owners

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a dispute between the builder and the flat owners on the agreed infrastructure facilities, the builder and his son threatened the flat owners by brandishing a revolver and warned them of dire consequences if they brought any pressure on them.

Later both of them were arrested by the police and a case was registered at the Kancharapalem police station, based on the complaint of the flat owners.

According to the police, builder Satyanand and his son Tilak Kumar constructed ‘Happy Homes’ apartments with around 300 flats at Siddhardha Nagar near the ITI junction in Kancharapalem PS limits. They disposed them later and made agreements with their owners on providing infrastructure facilities. Even after the deadline, the builders did not provide the infrastructure.