Want to stay in Amaravati? Book your ‘Happy Nest’ from November 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The web portal to book a flat in the people housing project, proposed by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in Amaravati, will be up from November 9. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that the houses be allotted to applicants on first-come, first-served basis.

The flats have been categorised into six sizes based on the saleable area: 1,295 square feet (2 BHK), 1,590 sq ft (3 BHK), 1,710 sq ft (3 BHK), 1,980 sq ft (3BHK), 2,245 sq ft (3BHK) and 2,750 sq ft (3BHK). The authority has fixed the price at `3,492 per sq ft. Out of the total planned 1,200 flats, the authority will build 600 units in the first phase. At the time of booking, the customer will be required to pay `2.5 lakh to `7 lakh, depending on the size of the flat.

Unveiling the brochure and logo of the proposed project, Happy Nest, on Wednesday at Secretariat, the Chief Minister also told the APCRDA to plan another housing venture, similar to the housing project, for government employees, public representatives and officials. "The web portal for bookings should have 3D visualisation of the flats that would be built. The houses, which will have world-class facilities, should be affordable to all sections of the society. The bookings have to be done on a transparent basis," Naidu told officials. He also told the officials to arrange help desks, wherever possible, to assist the public in making the bookings.

It maybe noted here that the authority, with an objective to kick-start residential activity in Amaravati, proposed to build affordable houses for the public in 12 G+18 towers. The proposed project will come up in Nelapadu, about 500 metres from the housing project of the gazetted officers.

Reviewing the other infrastructure development in Amaravati, the Chief Minister expressed ire over the tardy progress of other road works in the capital region. He warned the contractors of punitive action if they failed to complete the project in the stipulated time.

The APCRDA officials informed Naidu that the Seed Access Road works were completed in a stretch of 14 km out of the total 21 km. They told him that the delay was due to the pending land acquisition, expected to be completed in two months. Naidu directed the officials to expedite land acquisition and instructed the contractors to mobilise more workforce. He said that a majority of the share of road works should be completed by December.