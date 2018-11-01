Home States Andhra Pradesh

Want to stay in Amaravati? Book your ‘Happy Nest’ from November 9

We suspect that the prime accused revealed his attack plan to her, an official from the police department said. 
 

Published: 01st November 2018 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The web portal to book a flat in the people housing project, proposed by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in Amaravati, will be up from November 9. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that the houses be allotted to applicants on first-come, first-served basis.

The flats have been categorised into six sizes based on the saleable area: 1,295 square feet (2 BHK), 1,590 sq ft (3 BHK), 1,710 sq ft (3 BHK), 1,980 sq ft (3BHK), 2,245 sq ft (3BHK) and 2,750 sq ft (3BHK). The authority has fixed the price at `3,492 per sq ft. Out of the total planned 1,200 flats, the authority will build 600 units in the first phase. At the time of booking, the customer will be required to pay `2.5 lakh to `7 lakh, depending on the size of the flat.

Unveiling the brochure and logo of the proposed project, Happy Nest, on Wednesday at Secretariat, the Chief Minister also told the APCRDA to plan another housing venture, similar to the housing project, for government employees, public representatives and officials. "The web portal for bookings should have 3D visualisation of the flats that would be built. The houses, which will have world-class facilities, should be affordable to all sections of the society. The bookings have to be done on a transparent basis," Naidu told officials. He also told the officials to arrange help desks, wherever possible, to assist the public in making the bookings.

It maybe noted here that the authority, with an objective to kick-start residential activity in Amaravati, proposed to build affordable houses for the public in 12 G+18 towers. The proposed project will come up in Nelapadu, about 500 metres from the housing project of the gazetted officers.

Reviewing the other infrastructure development in Amaravati, the Chief Minister expressed ire over the tardy progress of other road works in the capital region. He warned the contractors of punitive action if they failed to complete the project in the stipulated time.

The APCRDA officials informed Naidu that the Seed Access Road works were completed in a stretch of 14 km out of the total 21 km. They told him that the delay was due to the pending land acquisition, expected to be completed in two months. Naidu directed the officials to expedite land acquisition and instructed the contractors to mobilise more workforce. He said that a majority of the share of road works should be completed by December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati Housing Project Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Happy Nest

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Kiran Kumar K
    want to know the site to book a flat in happynest promoted by APCRDA
    18 days ago reply

    • D CHANDRA SEKHAR
      want to know the site to book a flat in happynest promoted by APCRDA
      10 days ago reply

  • B V Rao
    want to know the site to book a flat in happynest promoted by APCRDA
    22 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp