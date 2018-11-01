Home States Andhra Pradesh

Winter is coming, says IMD official

According to weathermen, winter has begun to set in and the minimum temperatures of all Rayalaseema districts, Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur, are falling.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Most parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions have been witnessing cooler nights for the past few days. As winter sets in, the State on average is experiencing temperatures lower by two degrees. The lowest temperature, recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram on Wednesday, was 18 degrees celsius, 4 degrees less than the normal.

According to weathermen, winter has begun to set in and the minimum temperatures of all Rayalaseema districts, Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur, are falling.

Meanwhile, conditions are favourable for the arrival of northeast monsoon over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Rainfall is very likely to occur in Rayalaseema during the subsequent 48 hours. The trough at mean sea level now runs from Southwest Bay of Bengal to West Central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Speaking to TNIE, K Nagaratna, Weather Forecasting Officer at IMD, said, "Winter has begun to set in. Hence, the minimum temperatures will be reducing gradually. Once the north east monsoon arrives, temperatures are likely to fall even more. Cool winds and soft breeze will persist all through the day and intensify during nights."

