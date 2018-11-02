Home States Andhra Pradesh

19,870 families register under Chandranna Bima scheme in Andhra's Guntur district

The government has disbursed a premium of over Rs 62.72 crore to around 8,300 policy holders under the scheme.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 19,870 families were benefited under Chandranna Bima scheme in Guntur district introduced by the State government in 2016. Workers in agriculture, construction and transport sectors etc will be covered under the scheme.

As per available information, as many as 19,76,125 families registered under the scheme during 2017-18. The government has disbursed a premium of over Rs 62.72 crore to around 8,300 policy holders under the scheme. About 24,72,636 families registered under the scheme and nearly Rs 112.05 crore were disbursed to around 7,066 eligible policy holders.

U Satyavathi, a beneficiary, said her husband Vidyasagar had died of electrical shock, while working in a private office of Nehru Nagar on August 27, 2017. After verification, the officials sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to the deceased’s family. They  also sanctioned a scholarship for her two children to continue their education.  
DRDA project director P Sai Babu said the scheme provides Rs 5 lakh in case of death during work, Rs 2.5 lakh for partial disability, Rs 30,000 for natural death plus financial assistance to the deceased’s children.

He said a worker will be covered under the insurance scheme once he or she registers by paying Rs 15. He said, “We are trying to clear all the pending policies after verification of eligibility of policy holders.”
This apart, 1.46 lakh students drew scholarship to the tune of Rs 112.05 crore during 2017-18 financial year.  In the same year, about 11,000 families registered under the insurance scheme following which Rs 49.90 crore was disbursed to 3,457 policy holders under the scheme in district.

