Andhra's RVR and JC College of Engineering signs pact with NMSU

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RVR & JC College of Engineering on Thursday signed an MoU with New Mexico State University (NMSU), USA.

Principal Dr K Srinivas said that students can pursue engineering for two years at Guntur campus and another two years at NMSU.

Interested students can also pursue one-year MS course at NMSU campus. He said that RVR & JC faculty can conduct joint research and organise international seminars with the cooperation of NMSU faculty.

College president Dr Rayapati Srinivas and Registrar Dr NV Srinivasa Rao participated in the meeting.