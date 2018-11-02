Man slits wife’s throat due to family disputes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man slit his wife’s throat at Pedda Makkena village in Sattenapalli mandal of Guntur district on Thursday. Later, he tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.

According to Sattenapalli Rural CI Veeraiah Chowdary, Garikapati Venkataramanamma (35) died on the spot after her husband Koteswara Rao slit her throat due to family disputes. Later, Koteswara Rao tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide.

Meanwhile, after hearing commotion in the house, Koteswara Rao’s relatives shifted him to a private hospital in Sattenapalli for treatment. His body was shifted to Sattenapalli area hospital for postmortem.