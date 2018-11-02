National Green Tribunal seeks report on dumping of debris at Indira Sagar Polavaram construction site

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of illegal dumping of debris during construction of Indira Sagar Polavaram multipurpose project in the State, the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, on Thursday directed the four-member joint committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board, additional principal chief conservator of forests, AP Pollution Control Board and the district collector concerned to visit the site and submit report of factual aspects within two months before the tribunal.

The APPCB was directed to take steps to ensure immediate remedial steps if any violations noticed during their visit to the site. The bench comprising Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairperson, Justice SP Wangdi, judicial member, and Nagin Nanda, expert member, was passing this order on the petition filed by Dr Pentapati Pulla Rao.

Petitioner’s counsel K Sravan Kumar told the tribunal that there was damage to the environment in the area due to illegal dumping of debris during the project construction. Taking this submission into consideration, the bench passed the above order.