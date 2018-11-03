Andhra Pradesh: Teacher slits class 9 girl's throat for rejecting his advances

By Online Desk

A school teacher on Saturday slit the throat of a class 9 girl in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh after she allegedly rejected his romantic advances, according to reports.

The accused, Shankar, is working as a Hindi teacher at Rockwell High School in Bangarupeta area of Kurnool. On Saturday morning, he barged into the girl's house in an inebriated state and slit her throat with a blade.

The residents of the locality, who heard her screams, came to her rescue. They admitted her in the Kurnool government hospital for treatment. They also tied Shankar to a poll and thrashed him. Later, the cops hospitalised the injured accused.

The teacher has been suspended and a probe has been initiated against him.