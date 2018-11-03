Home States Andhra Pradesh

Good response to MSME programme in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:11 AM

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Central government’s Support and Outreach Initiative for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has received a good response in Rajamahendravaram. Scores of entrepreneurs from the district attended the programme in the city in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the occasion was telecast live.    

The initiative, which was launched in New Delhi on Friday, will let MSMEs to take up loans up to Rs 1 crore in just 59 minutes. Officials of the Central government and banking institutions also gave several presentations on the occasion. Speaking at the programme here, MP Gopala Narayana Singh said entrepreneurs in villages would be encouraged for self-employment and that women would be given preference as part of the drive to strengthen MSMEs in the country. Similar launch programmes were held at locations across the country. As many as 12 major decisions were taken by the PM.

District Collector Kartikeya Misra said the programme was aimed at promoting MSMEs through funding and support. “East Godavari is leading in supporting MSMEs and the administration has encouraged 1,38,500 units with a credit facility of Rs 4224 crore. With regard to Ease of Doing Business, every effort is being taken in the district to promote industries through weekly review of industrial clearances,” he said. MP Murali Mohan also spoke in the event.

