Jagan Mohan Reddy attack accused sent to judicial custody

The court refused the request for an extension of the police custody of the accused and sent J Srinivasa Rao to judicial remand.

Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: J Srinivasa Rao, prime accused in the attack on Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was handed over to the court in Visakhapatnam on Friday after six days of police remand.

The court refused the request for an extension of the police custody of the accused and sent him to judicial remand. He was taken to the Visakhapatnam Central Jail after police submitted a detailed custody summary report along with the medical fitness certificate of the accused to the court.

Disclosing the details of the progress in the SIT investigation, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur said the mystery behind the knife attack on YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizag airport on October 25 can be solved only if the victim (Jagan) cooperates with the investigating officials by giving them his statement.

“In any investigation, first-hand information of the victim plays a major role in solving the case. In every case, the victim will be the first eyewitness and his statement will play a crucial role. Our efforts to get Jagan’s statement twice went in vain,” said the DGP.  “Investigating officials will try again to get a statement from the YSRC chief,” he added.

He further said that additional security will be provided to Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra.It is learnt that actor Shivaji, who is currently in the US, is likely to be questioned by the SIT as part of the investigation. Shivaji was the one who came up with ‘Operation Garuda’ theory. Citing this, YSRC leaders alleged that the attack on Jagan had happened on the lines of the ‘Operation Garuda’ and demanded a thorough probe into the angle.

SIT officials are discussing with their legal advisors the measures to be taken for collecting statements from the other eyewitnesses. The YSRC chief who intended to recommence his Praja Sankalpa Yatra from Friday postponed the same following the doctors’ advice to take rest for two weeks. Earlier in the day,  YSRC activists made elaborate arrangements to accord a grand welcome to their leader at the Vizag airport.

National Commission for SCs and STs has issued notices to DGP RP Thakur and Vizag City Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chandra Laddha in view of the accused Srinivasa Rao’s claim that there is a threat to his life.  

The Commission asked the police officials to respond within 30 days by submitting a comprehensive report on the security measures taken to protect accused Srinivasa Rao. SC and ST Welfare Association leader Battula Ram Prasad approached the  Commission requesting for its intervention in this matter.

On the other hand, Thakur said that he did not receive any notice from the Commission seeking an explanation for wrongful confinement of an SC youth. “If I receive any notice in this regard, I will reply with all details of the investigation procedure. We have not confined anyone wrongfully,” he clarified.
Ram Prasad said he wrote to the Commission explaining there was a threat to the life of Srinivasa Rao from the ruling as well as Opposition parties in the State. “Just in three days of police custody, the accused became weak and was even unable to walk on his own. We suspect some harm was done to him,” he said.

