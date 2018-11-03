Maoists claim responsibility for gunning down two TDP leaders

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Six weeks after Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma were gunned down, Maoists have come out with a statement claiming responsibility for killing the two TDP leaders.

CPI (Maoist) Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOB-SZC) official spokesperson Jagabandhu in a press release on Friday stated that Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma did not behave like leaders of adivasis. Rather they played the role of brokers and loyalists of corporate entities, Jindal and ANRAK, he added.

The banned Maoist party revealed it’s People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) wing killed the two leaders as they were rapidly turning into mining mafia and looted the forest resources despite several warnings. “We decided to eliminate the two TDP leaders following the feedback from the various sections of people,” Jagabandhu claimed.

In a two-page letter, the Maoists warned the other leaders having links with mining mafia with dire consequences if they did not stop their activities immediately. The Maoists named Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and his son, Vijay, in particular, for bauxite mining at ‘Sarugudu’ area of Nathavaram mandal.

“Bauxite is mined under the cover of Laterite mining and Ayyana Patrudu and his son get a huge commission in return,” Jagabandhu alleged. In this connection, CPI (Maoist) Party AOB-SZC warned all political party leaders about looting forest wealth. The ultras also demanded that Government Order 97 facilitating bauxite mining in the agency areas be scrapped.

In the letter, the Maoists said that since the past decades, the successive governments in the State and at the Centre were the intent of making corporate companies wealthy and shoving us into misery by giving permissions for bauxite mining.“We will continue our fight till there are differences between wealthy and poor sections of the society,” Jagabandhu said.