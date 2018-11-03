Home States Andhra Pradesh

National Centre for Coastal Research coming up in Visakhapatnam

India has come a long way in weather forecasting, said Harsha Vardhan, the Union minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, here on Friday.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Harsha Vardhan speaking at a meeting of MSMEs in Visakhapatnam on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: India has come a long way in weather forecasting, said Harsha Vardhan, the Union minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, here on Friday.

While laying the foundation stone for National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and India Meteorology Department (IMD) training facility at Dolphin’s Nose, here, the minister said that India was now number four in weather forecasting and its Tsunami Early Warning Centre of Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warned Indonesia of the recent tsunami threat. He said that the research and training facility in the city would be ready in a year. Harsha Vardhan said that a desalination plant was commissioned at Lakshadweep and more plants would be set up soon at six other places in the country. He was all praise of Vizag and its people.

Later, speaking at a meeting of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), Harsha Vardhan said that the country did make rapid development in various sectors after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. He said a record number of 33 crores Jan Dhan Yojana accounts were opened and 18,000 villages were electrified.

The meeting was held to mark the live telecast of the launch of MSME Support and Outreach programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Harsha Vardhan said that the outreach programme was launched to help the MSMEs and provide opportunities to the jobless youth in the country. Union Urban Housing additional secretary Sivadas Meena, SBI general manager Raghuram Setty, and MLA P Vishnukumar Raju were among others present at the meeting.

MSMEs in Visakhapatnam
District collector Praveen Kumar said that 12 MSME parks were sanctioned for the district
Two of these are being constructed at Gurrapalem and Makavarapalem
He urged the budding entrepreneurs to set up units under aqua food sector under the scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD NCCR Tsunami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp