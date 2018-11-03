National Centre for Coastal Research coming up in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: India has come a long way in weather forecasting, said Harsha Vardhan, the Union minister for Science and Technology, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, here on Friday.

While laying the foundation stone for National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and India Meteorology Department (IMD) training facility at Dolphin’s Nose, here, the minister said that India was now number four in weather forecasting and its Tsunami Early Warning Centre of Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warned Indonesia of the recent tsunami threat. He said that the research and training facility in the city would be ready in a year. Harsha Vardhan said that a desalination plant was commissioned at Lakshadweep and more plants would be set up soon at six other places in the country. He was all praise of Vizag and its people.

Later, speaking at a meeting of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), Harsha Vardhan said that the country did make rapid development in various sectors after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. He said a record number of 33 crores Jan Dhan Yojana accounts were opened and 18,000 villages were electrified.

The meeting was held to mark the live telecast of the launch of MSME Support and Outreach programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Harsha Vardhan said that the outreach programme was launched to help the MSMEs and provide opportunities to the jobless youth in the country. Union Urban Housing additional secretary Sivadas Meena, SBI general manager Raghuram Setty, and MLA P Vishnukumar Raju were among others present at the meeting.

MSMEs in Visakhapatnam

District collector Praveen Kumar said that 12 MSME parks were sanctioned for the district

Two of these are being constructed at Gurrapalem and Makavarapalem

He urged the budding entrepreneurs to set up units under aqua food sector under the scheme.