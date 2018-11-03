Home States Andhra Pradesh

Work worth Rs 5 crore to begin at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple

He said, to increase the visit of number of pilgrims to the sub-temple, the overall  development of each temple has been handed over to one senior officer.

Published: 03rd November 2018

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju during the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme in Tirupati on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has said that Rs 5 crore worth of works will be taken up at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple after getting permission for the same from the Archeological  department,  

He said, to increase the visit of number of pilgrims to the sub-temple, the overall development of each temple has been handed over to one senior officer. “Recently, we inspected Sri Govinda Raja Swamy temple in Tirupati to sort out the long-pending parking problem there,” he added. After participating in the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme, Singhal told reporters that micro-level planning is being implemented for Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

As part of it, temporary sheds would be built in Four Mada Streets to manage pilgrims in an orderly manner with specific entry and exit gates. Arrangements for the big religious events -- Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi scheduled to be held on December 18 and 19 -- will be made from November 25, the EO said. The engineering works will commence from November 25. JEO, Tirumala, KS Sreenivasa Raju, will continuously monitor the arrangements, he added.

Singhal said special darshan for 4,000 numbers of aged and physically challenged persons will be arranged on November 20 and 27 while parents with infants below five years of age can have darshan on November 21 and 28. Karthika Pournami Managudi will be observed across the twin Telugu States from November 20 to 23.

While the annual Karthika Brahmotsavams in Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple will be celebrated from December 4 to 12. The arrangements for both the events are taking place under the supervision of Tirupati JEO Sri P Bhaskar, he added.

