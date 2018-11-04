Andhra Pradesh: Government departments owe Rs 4,306 crore to power utilities, chief secretary to hold meet

Jayanth P By

VIJAYAWADA: The continuous operation of various Lift Irrigation Schemes (LIS) may have helped the farmers of the State, but it has also resulted in the accumulation of dues to be paid by the Water Resources department to the Energy department. While the Water Resources department owes Rs 1,179 crore to the power utilities, other departments have to clear pending bills of a whopping Rs 3,127 crore.

“With the availability of water in Krishna basin this year, many irrigation schemes such as Handri-Neeva, Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti and others, along with lift irrigation schemes such as Pattiseema, have been running continuously, leading to accumulation of power dues. Similarly, the Panchayat Raj department has to pay Rs 2,283 crore to the power utilities,” Principal Secretary (Energy, Infrastructure and Investments, APCRDA) Ajay Jain told TNIE.

The Energy department officials said that the pending bills was making the situation difficult for them as the dues, put together, amount to `4,306 crore. “Since the non-payment of bills will have a cascading effect on our finances, it is getting difficult for us to manage our finances. For instance, NTPC Ltd has sent three notices and threatened to stop power supply to us as we could not pay their bill. We had to borrow money from another source to clear the bill,” explained another senior official, requesting anonymity.

It is also learnt that some departments, which have to clear the dues, have a few reservations with regard to the billing, which was also said to be a reason for non-payment.With the power dues accumulating for the last three years, Principal Secretary Ajay Jain also flagged up the issue at the recently-held Collectors’ Conference.

“Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked Chief Secretary (CS) Anil Chandra Punetha to convene a meeting with Finance and other departments concerned to resolve the issue. The CS will hold the meeting soon,” Jain explained.

For the record, Naidu has cautioned officials during the Collectors Conference as accumulation of dues, which is resulting in borrowing money from other sources, will make the financial system defunct.