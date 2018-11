By Express News Service

NELLORE: A trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants near rytu bazar in Nellore town on Saturday night. According to sources, Mahendra Singh, a businessman from Rajasthan, was running machine tools business in Fathekhan peta area of Nellore. On Saturday night while he was on his way home after closing his business, unidentified bike-borne miscreants opened three to four rounds of fire on Mahendra Singh. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries.