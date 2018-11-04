CM Chandrababu Naidu to lay foundation stone for Ramayapatnam Port next month

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited Ongole in Prakasam district, said MoUs for Ramayapatnam Port and Paper Mill in Parchur Assembly constituency will be completed this month. “I will lay the foundation for the twin projects next month,”he added.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials concerned to complete the first phase of Veligonda Tunnel Works to release irrigation water through the twin 18.8-km-long tunnels in February.Stating that coordination among officials played a key role in development activities, Naidu said he would not spare any official for corruption or negligence. Addressing a review meeting at DRDA conference hall in Ongole on Saturday, Naidu said that he will also inspect the works of Donakonda Industrial Corridor and National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) coming up at Pamuru village in the district.

It may be noted that two MLAs were at the receiving end for obstructing the officials from discharging their duties.Stating that Prakasam was next only to Amaravati, he said that top priority is being accorded for the development of the district. Appealing to the officials concerned to implement government schemes for public welfare, Naidu asked them to chalk out an action plan for linkage of all rivers in the district.

He also asked the TDP MLAs and leaders to keep middlemen at bay. It is they who are responsible for encouraging corruption in public welfare schemes.

‘Shun differences, strengthen party’

Naidu convened a meetingx with party cadre and leaders. Addressing them, he said with the elections round the corner, Naidu questioned if this wasn’t time to shun differences and strengthen the TDP at the grass root level? Naidu also interacted with activists at Santhanuthalapadu, Kondapi, Markapuram and Yerragondapalem where the TDP is facing troubles due to group rivalries.