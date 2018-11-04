Huge cracks on Polavaram project road panic people

By Express News Service

ELURU: Sending shock waves among the locals, the approach road leading to the Polavaram project site in West Godavari district developed huge cracks on Saturday.The incident took place around 8.30 am near the check post, 3 km from the project site. When the road started developing cracks and crumbled up to 5 feet, drivers of lorries operating on the road abandoned their vehicles and ran away fearing that an earthquake might have struck the area. Huge cracks of 4-5 ft deep were seen on the road up to half a kilometre from the check post. Electric poles on the road tilted. The road connects 19 agency villages upstream of the project site. On being alerted, police rushed to the spot and diverted the vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, the Polavaram project site officials clarified that no tremors occurred in the area. The approach road had developed huge cracks due to vibrations caused by the heavy vehicles transporting material to the spillway and there is no need to panic, they said.

It was initially assumed that indiscriminate dumping of excavated earth on the roadside led to the huge cracks. “It is just that overburden, which means the rocks and soil overlying a deposit, crumbled. It is a normal phenomenon and there is no need to panic,” a senior engineer told TNIE.

Later in the day, the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) - Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) clarified that no tremors occurred in and around Polavaram project site on Saturday.

“There is no danger to the Polavaram project. The incident happened as the moisture in the soil decreased (Heat of Hydration). The cracks developed on the road because of the changes in the weather,” the RTGS-AWARE said, in a press release.

When contacted by TNIE, Nagesh, a seismology expert at the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad, said that no tremors occurred at Polavaram. He, however, opined that a proper study should be conducted before coming to a conclusion on the development of huge cracks on the road. “It is better for the State government to have a survey conducted by experts from the Geological Survey of India before coming to a conclusion on the incident,” he said.

Following the incident, people living in nearby villages and workers at the Polavaram project site visited the stretch where the road developed huge cracks. Villagers of Patha Polavaram recalled the incidents in the past when the blasting at the project site as part of excavation caused cracks on the walls of their houses. They urged the project officials to take measures to ensure that there are no such instances in the future.