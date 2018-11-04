If NT Rama Rao were alive,  he would have done the same thing: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Opposition parties continuing to ridicule Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s alliance with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the TDP reacted strongly and defended the stand of the party.While the Opposition parties accused Naidu of ruining the TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s strong sense of Telugu pride and self-respect, the yellow brigade, in a counter-argument, said that NTR too, would have taken the same stand if he were alive today given the ‘oppressive’ rule of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Asserting that the TDP was not floated against any political party, but only emerged to the fight against the defects in system and dictatorial attitude of the government of the day, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the party would continue to fight against dictatorial, arrogant and hegemonic tendencies of any party in power.

As all the three characteristics were apparent in the BJP regime, the TDP decided to fight against the saffron party, he said and found fault with those trying to ‘give a new twist’ to the ideology of the TDP. “The prevailing political scenario under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the worst compared to the political mess in 1982, when the TDP was floated. Under such circumstances, the responsibility of protecting the nation, democracy and constitutional values lies on one and all and the TDP, which played a key role in national politics, whenever a need arose, once again swung into action and took the initiative to protect the nation,’’ he said. Likening Modi to anaconda, Yanamala said the PM was ‘swallowing’ all institutions, including CBI and RBI.

Meanwhile, in an open letter, TDP spokesperson K ammohan Rao said that the step taken by Naidu to “save nation, save democracy’’ was welcomed by the Telugus as well as the people of the country. Rubbishing the allegations of Opposition parties that NTR’s soul would turn in his grave with the TDP’s stand, he wanted to know why critics remained silent when Purandeswari joined the Congress and later the BJP.

“In the broader interests of the nation and to save democracy, the TDP took the stand. Before the big task of saving democracy, our differences with the Congress is a small issue and the TDP took the initiative to work with all anti BJP parties,’’ TDP leader and MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad said.