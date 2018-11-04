Official booked in 2003 DA case, arrested again

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sleuths of the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Saragadam Venkata Rao (56) who is currently working as assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) in the deputy transport commissioner’s (DTC) office in Vizag, for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The ACB teams led by DSP Ramadevi raided the house of the officer at Muralinagar here and his relatives’ houses at Gajuwaka, Akkayyapalem in Vizag and Adduru, Aripaka and Vijayaramarajupeta in the Visakahapatnam rural.

ACB officials stated that this is the second DA case against the accused AMVI. He joined as an assistant motor vehicle inspector in 1994 and worked at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts in various capacities. On March 24, 2003 the ACB booked the first DA case against Venkata Rao while he was working at the O/o DTC, Srikakulam.

Interestingly, the ACB officials found that the accused officer had been working as one of the directors of Sri Gowri Cooperative Society Ltd, at Akkayyapalem) since 2012. The ACB officials during the raids seized several assets of Rao and his family members, including 5.6 acres of farmland in Sabbavaram mandal, one two-storey building which is in his daughter S Rithika’s name, another two-storey house is his mother-in-law S Parvathi’s name, one house which is in his mother S Venkayamma’s name.

Officials also found six house sites at various places, 500 gm of gold ornaments, 3 kg of silver jewellery, `25 lakh bank balance, household articles worth `8 lakh, LIC policies to the tune of `10 lakh, three cars and two bikes. The ACB officials have to open five bank lockers of Venkata Rao to estimate the total value of assets.

“Though the net worth of the assets was put at around `3 crore, the value of the assets would be in excess of `50 crore as per the market rates,” an official told.“Venkata Rao was arrested in 2003 on the DA allegations and found guilty in amassing illegal assets worth around `1.8 crore at that time. “Previous DA case against him is under trial at the ACB court in Vizag,” said DSP.