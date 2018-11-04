Home States Andhra Pradesh

Official booked in 2003 DA case, arrested again

Interestingly, the ACB officials found that the accused officer had been  working as one of the directors of Sri Gowri Cooperative Society Ltd, at Akkayyapalem) since 2012.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

ACB official during a raid at Asst MVI’s home in Vizag on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sleuths of the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of Anti Corruption  Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Saragadam Venkata Rao (56) who is currently working as assistant motor vehicle inspector (AMVI) in the deputy transport commissioner’s (DTC) office in Vizag, for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of  income. The ACB teams led by DSP Ramadevi raided the house of the officer at  Muralinagar here and his relatives’ houses at Gajuwaka, Akkayyapalem in Vizag and Adduru, Aripaka and Vijayaramarajupeta  in the Visakahapatnam rural.

ACB officials stated that this is the second DA case against the accused AMVI. He joined as an assistant motor vehicle inspector in 1994 and worked at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts in various capacities. On March 24, 2003 the ACB booked the first DA case against Venkata Rao while he was working at the O/o DTC, Srikakulam.

Interestingly, the ACB officials found that the accused officer had been  working as one of the directors of Sri Gowri Cooperative Society Ltd, at Akkayyapalem) since 2012. The ACB officials during the raids seized several assets of Rao and his family members, including 5.6 acres of farmland in Sabbavaram  mandal, one two-storey building which is in his  daughter S Rithika’s name, another two-storey house is his mother-in-law S Parvathi’s name, one house which is in his mother S Venkayamma’s name.

Officials also found six house sites at various places, 500 gm of gold ornaments, 3 kg of silver  jewellery, `25 lakh bank balance, household articles worth `8 lakh, LIC policies to the tune of `10 lakh, three cars and two bikes. The ACB officials have to open five bank lockers of Venkata  Rao to estimate the total value of assets.

“Though the net worth of the assets was put at around `3 crore, the value of the assets would be in excess of `50 crore as per the market rates,” an official told.“Venkata Rao was arrested in 2003 on the DA allegations and found guilty in amassing illegal assets worth around `1.8 crore at that time. “Previous DA case against him is under trial at the ACB court in Vizag,” said DSP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp