Pharma Exhibition 2k18 concludes on a grand note

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Pharma Expo 2k18, organised by Nagarjuna Educational Society, concluded in a grand manner at Chebrolu Hanumaiah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (CHIPS) here on Saturday.College principal Dr. Suryadeva Vidyadhar in a statement here on Saturday, said that over 6,800 students of 55 schools and colleges participated in the programme. Over 100 demonstrations were given by the students of 12 departments. Later, prizes were given away to the winners of various competitions. CHIPS president Dr. Rayapati Srinivas and secretary Dr. CN Srinivas congratulated the students.