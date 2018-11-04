Teacher attacks class 9 girl, slits own throat

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A class 9 student was attacked by her Hindi teacher for allegedly spurning his love at Bangarupeta in the city on Saturday.The teacher, who was in an inebriated condition, later slit his throat.

According to police, Shankar was working at Rockwood Government Aided School in Bangarupeta and he was allegedly harassing the girl student in the name of love for the past one year.

Shankar was on his way to the girl’s house this morning to speak to her parents about his proposal to marry her.Midway, he found the girl and once again he proposed his love to her.As the girl rejected his proposal, Shankar attacked her with a blade on the neck. Later, he tried to kill himself by slitting his throat with the blade.Passersby thrashed Shankar after tying him to a pole. Later, he was handed over to the police. DEO S Tahera Sulthana suspended him.