28 new Mee Seva centres to come up in East Godavari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The East Godavari administration has decided to set up 28 more Mee Seva centres in the district. Keeping this in view, Joint Collector A Mallikarjuna has issued orders for the same to gram panchayats. Accordingly, the authorities are making arrangements to identify suitable locations for the new centres.

The new centre would start operations likely by the last week of November

The 28 selected villages are: V Timmapuram (Peddapuram mandal), Gokavaram and Peda Sankarlapudi (Prattipadu mandal), Rekhavanipalem and Chepuru (Tuni), Vennipudi (Gollaprolu), Pedakotturu and Jad Bhavaram (Karapa), Kolanka (Pithapuram), Krapa (Ainavalli), Immidivarappadu, Bhairavapalem, Mandapalli, Annampalli, Kottalanka, Kamini, Nangavaram, Koppavaram , Kota, Pekeru, Kaleru, Tatapudi, Merunupadu, Odurru, Utrumilli, and Vedarupalli, Nagampalli.