417 dengue cases reported in East Godavari this year

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: On November 3, eight-year-old B Purandeswari died of dengue fever in Kakinada. Three other dengue patients from the urban area also suffered the same fate last month. Since the beginning of 2018, as many as 417 dengue cases were reported in East Godavari district. In October alone, 112 such cases were reported. Many constantly complain of poor sanitation and lack of clean drinking water facility.

Rajiv Gruha Kalpa colonies in Kakinada are some of the regions where sanitation is in utter despair. With a total of 3,128 households, the colonies have 132 blocks with each block having 24 flats. Its residents said sanitation here was in terrible condition and shortage of drinking water supply added to their woes.

However, refuting their claims, Municipal Commissioner K Ramesh said steps were taken to control the mosquito menace and number of workers engaged for those works were also increased.