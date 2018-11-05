CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to prepare cyclone manual

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Appreciating the exemplary teamwork of 10,000 employees in restoring power supply in cyclone-affected Srikakulam district in just 15 days, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed the Energy Department and power utilities to create a foolproof mechanism to face emergency situation during cyclones and prepare an exclusive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)/cyclone manual for disaster mitigation and quick restoration.

During a teleconference with officials concerned on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the government would not hesitate to spend even about 10-15 per cent of the budget allocation for the power utilities to create a disaster-proof power system that can withstand the impact of cyclones. He stated that the government would felicitate senior officials and employees and present them with recognition certificates for their services and extraordinary performance in relief works in Titli-ravaged Srikakulam district.

Pointing out at several areas getting plunged into darkness during Titli and Hud Hud cyclones due to severe damage to power infrastructure, Naidu stressed the need for a permanent solution. “It is commendable that the power sector has restored the power infrastructure in the cyclone-affected areas in a record time. Power sector staff did well. No one has expected them to restore normalcy in power sector in such a short time,” he praised.

Officials were asked to prepare a detailed project report on disaster-proofing the power distribution system. “The Titli cyclone caused heavy damage and property worth thousands of crores damaged, including power infrastructure, roads, agriculture crops,” he said and recalled his efforts along with a host of IAS officers camping in Srikakulam district to assist people and restore normalcy. It had enhanced people’s trust in the State government, he claimed.

Compared to previous cyclone disasters, the loss of life was mitigated immensely, he said while reminding that nearly 40,000 people died in Diviseema cyclone in 70’s, 3,000 in 1996 cyclone and 45 in Hudhud cyclone. Loss of life could be minimised to just eight during Titli cyclone, he said and attributed it to the effective use of modern technology. “We may not be able to avert natural disasters, but surely can reduce the loss of life to zero and minimise the damage to property including energy infrastructure,” he said.

The Energy department was asked to create a separate wing to be headed by an exclusive director for disaster management at the DISCOM level to deal with natural calamities. Further, higher officials were asked to identify officials from the different departments and entrust the responsibility of implementation of SOP during natural disasters without waiting for directions from the higher authorities.

The Chief Minister asked officials to focus on building GI substations, mobile substations, emergency restoration towers, procuring polls, transformers, cranes and modernisation of electricity substations to face any challenge and avoid inconvenience to the people during cyclones.

“You can also focus on the underground cabling system. The expenditure is not a criterion for us. My government is ready to spend any amount for the welfare of people and to save people. I stayed one month in Vizag during HudHud cyclone to assist the people. I have made the city a potential economic centre within a short period. I will give the same assistance to Srikakulam district also to make it as the most developed area,” he said.