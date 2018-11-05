Home States Andhra Pradesh

Global promotion of 5,000 Andhra Pradesh products on anvil

By Jayanth P
VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at creating a sustainable rural economy that makes the gram panchayats self-sufficient, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR and RD) Department is mulling to take up brand promotion of rural products. The department plans to promote 5,000 products from all the 13 districts in the State, which can potentially become global brands. It will look at products such as Kondapalli toys, organic farm produce and others, which are not just unique, but also universal. 

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Nara Lokesh, who proposed the concept after discussing with his think tank, said that the brand promotion helps create a sustainable and robust rural economy. “We recently had a discussion with consultants on how to create 5,000 rural brands. It can be coffee or farm produce. If we have to create sustainable rural economy, branding is important. This is where we tap the local Andhra brands,” Lokesh said.

Citing the example of how Araku coffee has garnered global attention, the minister recalled that the State government worked with a social sector organisation which promoted the product, grown by tribals, in global cities such as Paris and London. “Another example is integration of Kondapalli toy-making and Anganwadi centres. This is not only cost effective, but will also promote local arts,” Lokesh added. 

Since the State government is keenly focusing on the Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF), the PR and RD officials plan to zero in on the organic farm produce as well. However, the project may take some time to be rolled out as the officials said that it was still in the preliminary stage. “The minister has proposed the idea and it is still at conception stage. We will have to work on it,” Principal Secretary (PR and RD) KS Jawahar Reddy told TNIE.

rural economy

