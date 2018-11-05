Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Two arrested for duping jobless youths

Guntur police on Sunday arrested two men for cheating unemployed youths by making false promises of offering government jobs.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Guntur police on Sunday arrested two men for cheating unemployed youths by making false promises of offering government jobs. The accused were identified as Ch Venkata Ramana and Muttukuri Balaji, both 22-year-old, from Guntur. Explaining the case, DSP P Sowmya Latha said the duo had collected Rs 20 lakh from complainant Thummalapudi Nagarjuna Reddy and had assured him and his wife of jobs in the Indian Railways. 

Further, the accused had told the complainant that seven other posts were lying vacant and asked him to look for other candidates as well. Believing their words, the complainant Nagarjuna Reddy referred his relatives for the jobs and paid another Rs 40 lakh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp