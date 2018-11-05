Guntur: Two arrested for duping jobless youths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur police on Sunday arrested two men for cheating unemployed youths by making false promises of offering government jobs. The accused were identified as Ch Venkata Ramana and Muttukuri Balaji, both 22-year-old, from Guntur. Explaining the case, DSP P Sowmya Latha said the duo had collected Rs 20 lakh from complainant Thummalapudi Nagarjuna Reddy and had assured him and his wife of jobs in the Indian Railways.

Further, the accused had told the complainant that seven other posts were lying vacant and asked him to look for other candidates as well. Believing their words, the complainant Nagarjuna Reddy referred his relatives for the jobs and paid another Rs 40 lakh.