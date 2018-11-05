Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoists: We don’t have hit list, MLA ignored warnings

They were minting money through supporting mining activity in the Agency.

Published: 05th November 2018 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 09:17 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Odisha Border - Special Zonal Committee (AOB-SZC) of CPI  (Maoist) released a 14-page written interview script with 11 question and answers to the media on Saturday night. In the ‘interview’, Jagabandhu, official spokesperson of Maoists AOB - SZC, tried to explain about their ideology, present scenario of their armed struggle and the incident of elimination of Araku MLA Kidari  Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma at Livitiputtu village of Dumbriguda police station limits on September 23. 

“We are not acting on personal vendetta or other causes of vengeance, but only on the basis of public opinion and demands. Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma neglected the people and gave priority to their  personal growth.

They were minting money through supporting mining activity in the Agency. After conducting a public court at Livitiputtu village, where the TDP leaders were shot dead, we explained the activities of cheating to their cadre and followers. Only after confirming their guilt in the public court, our People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) completed the task,”  the release elaborated. 

In another answer, Maoists said that they don’t have any hit list. “We do not kill people to prove our presence. In fact, the government and police are well aware of our existence and there is no need for us to prove our existence. Moreover, this is not at all a war between police and Maoists. We did not harm the security personnel of Araku MLA and former MLA and this is ample evidence of this.

We warned both the leaders several times about their anti-public activities and pro-bauxite mining relations. However, they neglected our warnings and continued their money-earning practices and received suitable punishment.” Maoists explained. They further said that they are not  hired killers. “Killing by inviting for discussions is also not our policy,” Jagabandhu said, adding, “We are not acting with our personal agenda.” 

