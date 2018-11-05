Nellore police launch manhunt to apprehend killers of businessman

Home States Andhra Pradesh

A 44-year-old businessman was shot dead from point blank range by two unidentified assailants in Nellore late on Saturday night.

The spot where the businessman was shot dead; (R) police recover a live bullet dropped by the assailants while fleeing the spot, in Nellore on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 44-year-old businessman was shot dead from point blank range by two unidentified assailants in Nellore late on Saturday night.The duo came on a motorcycle to his shop in Fathekhanpet and opened fire at Mahendra Singh when he was  closing his shop after sprucing it up ahead of Diwali festival along with workers, SP Aishwarya Rastogi and ASP P Parameswar Reddy said. The assailants swiftly made good their escape.

“We are scanning all available evidence including CCTV footage and are sure to nab the offenders soon,” the SP said while coordinating with a team of sleuths in collection of technical evidences and examination of eyewitnesses. Business rivalry seemed to be the cause of the killing.Singh, a native of Barmer in Rajasthan, was doing marble business and running machine tools shop at Fathekhanpet for the past 15 years, the SP said.

How it happened
Two assailants came on a motorcycle to his shop in Fathekhanpet and opened fire at Mahendra Singh 
The assailants swiftly made good their escape after the incident 

