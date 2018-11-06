Andhra government disburses Rs 520-crore aid to Cyclone Titli victims

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said he would develop the Palasa and Ichchapuram municipalities, which were badly affected due to cyclone Titli, as smart municipalities.

Addressing the gathering in a public meeting held at railway ground in Palasa, he said that he was mulling to replace all the thatched houses with pucca houses in the coastal villages in the cyclone-affected areas.

About Rs 3,618 crore-worth properties were damaged in the district due to the cyclone.

The compensation of about Rs 520 crore was disbursed in the cyclone-affected areas on Monday, including the compensation disbursed by the CM at the public meeting. He also assured the people that he would develop Uddanam better than it was earlier.

Speaking about the cyclone damage, he said that about 15 lakh people in 25 mandals were affected due to the cyclone. As many as 14 fire service teams, two naval teams, 43 police teams, 22 boats, two naval helicopters, six NDRF teams and nine SDRF teams were deployed in the cyclone-affected areas, he added. As many as 286 generators and 186 water tanks were also deployed in the affected-areas.

About 1.24 lakh milk packets, 10,325 metric tonnes rice, 365 metric tonnes red gram and other essential commodities were distributed. As many as 24,991 tarpaulins, 20 thousand asbestos sheets, six lakh candles and 15 thousand solar lanterns were distributed, he added. As many as 863 medical camps were organised in the cyclone-affected areas.

Reacting on the wrong and extra entries of cyclone damage, he said he would publish the list of beneficiaries online, so that the people of the affected areas can lodge complaints with the People First 1100 website directly. Strict action would be taken against people who furnish false information.

On the occasion, the CM came down heavily on the Centre. He said the Centre did not grant even a single rupee to the Titli victims.

“As the BJP deceived the State, I have joined hands with the Congress to continue the fight against the Centre. I am fighting for the benefits of the nation and not for personal gains,” asserted Naidu.

The CM did not even spare JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. “After visiting cyclone-affected areas, why did not Pawan Kalyan approach the Centre seeking financial aid,” he asked.Appreciating the efforts of officials for the cyclone relief works, he said he would grant leave to each official for six days.Ministers Pithani Satyanarayana, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kala Venkata Rao, Atchannaidu and Nara Lokesh were present.