Bail plea for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attacker filed

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A bail petition on behalf of J Srinivasa Rao, the prime accused in the attack on Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was filed in the Visakhapatnam III Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday.

The court may take up the petition on Tuesday or Wednesday. The petition was filed by city-based advocate Saleem. He also lodged another petition citing the health condition of the accused and appealed to the court to issue directions to the authorities to take steps to privide suitable medical care to Rao.

Interacting with the media on the court premises, Saleem said, “We are hopeful of getting bail for Srinivasa Rao within a few days. Today, we filed a petition seeking bail for Rao in view of his ill health and mental condition. I have met him twice in the Central Prison and collected some case-related information from him. The accused stated that his life is under threat. This was also mentioned in the bail petition,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials are planning to file a petition in the court seeking police custody of the accused for a week. The officials say that they are unable to extract full information from the accused during the previous custody period. “The accused did not cooperate with us. He did not reveal the motive behind the murder attempt. We have to cross-check several information extracted from other persons related to the case with the accused. We are going to explain the same to the court with full details soon,” an SIT official explained.

In another development, an airport security officer was reportedly transferred to Chennai in connection with the attack on Jagan. The official was reportedly transferred based on the report submitted by CISF officials on the attack at the VIP lounge of the Vizag Airport on October 25. However, the CISF authorities are tight-lipped about the development.

Bullet-proof vehicle for Jagan in TS

Hyderabad: The Telangana police would provide a bullet-proof vehicle to YSRCP president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy during his visits to the city. The decision was taken during a review meeting held on security to political leaders.