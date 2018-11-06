CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks report on Polavaram road damage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inspected the damaged approach road of the Polavaram project through virtual review and directed officials to submit a detailed report on the issue. Denying the reports of earthquake at the project site, the officials said no blasting works were carried out near the area.

Naidu, during the weekly review (80th) meeting held at the Grievance Hall in Vundavalli, instructed the officials to rope in the services of soil testing experts to examine the reasons for the damage to the approach road.

Asking officials to set up a world record by completing the Polavaram project in an expedited manner, the CM directed them to start radial gates erection works of the project on December 17. The officials said 48 gates (60x20 size) were ready and that they would take up the erection works as told by the Chief Minister.

The main works of the coffer dam, spill channel and approach channel would be completed by the end of April, 2019.

Representatives of main contractor Navayuga informed the Chief Minister that they would expedite the concrete works as told by Naidu.The officials were also directed to complete tender process for the first phase of Godavari - Penna river linkage works and other prioritised irrigation projects by November-end.