Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks report on Polavaram road damage

Representatives of main contractor Navayuga informed the Chief Minister that they would expedite the concrete works as told

Published: 06th November 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inspected the damaged approach road of the Polavaram project through virtual review and directed officials to submit a detailed report on the issue.  Denying the reports of earthquake at the project site, the officials said no blasting works were carried out near the area.

Naidu, during the weekly review (80th) meeting held at the Grievance Hall in Vundavalli, instructed the officials to rope in the services of soil testing experts to examine the reasons for the damage to the approach road.

Asking officials to set up a world record by completing the Polavaram project in an expedited manner, the CM directed them to start radial gates erection works of the project on December 17. The officials said 48 gates (60x20 size) were ready and that they would take up the erection works as told by the Chief Minister.
The main works of the coffer dam, spill channel and approach channel would be completed by the end of April, 2019.

Representatives of main contractor Navayuga informed the Chief Minister that they would expedite the concrete works as told by Naidu.The officials were also directed to complete tender process for the first phase of Godavari - Penna river linkage works and other prioritised irrigation projects by November-end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Polavaram project Polavaram earthquake Polavaram road damage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp