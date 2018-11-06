HMRL to chug on Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch by December

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Metro Rail operations between Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch will commence by December this year as the works on the 10 km stretch are nearing completion. Electrical works have been completed and signalling works are underway and they would be completed at the earliest, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy has said.

However, the works to facilitate reversal of trains between Hitec city station and Hotel Trident would be completed only by next March. This stretch falls under corridor III (Nagole-Shilparamam) Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Reddy along with LTMRHL Managing Director said that about 1.75 to 1.80 lakh passengers are travelling on the existing routes daily from Miyapur to LB Nagar and Nagole to Ameerpet. The patronage would increase substantially once the Ameerpet-Hitec city stretch is thrown open to the public.

The works on Jubilee Bus Station- MGBS stretch are going on at a brisk pace and commercial operations would begin sometime in the middle of 2019, Reddy said adding survey of property acquisition has been completed in the Old City and once properties are acquired works would be taken up.

He futher announced that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending Raidurg to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad for second phase works. DPRs for two other routes - Nagole- L B Nagar and BHEL-Lakdi-ka-Pul would be submitted in two weeks.

With Phase-1 of the Metro Rail getting good response from the residents of Hyderabad, the State government has decided to extend the service to RGIAt at Shamshabad in the second phase of metro rail project.