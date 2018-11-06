Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoists say TDP will pay price for illegal arrests

The Reds strongly warned the TDP leaders that if the ongoing forceful suppressive activities continue further, they would meet a similar fate soon.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Maoist activists warned ruling Telugu Desam Party  (TDP) leaders that the latter would pay heavy price for the government’s illegal arrests and suppression of activities in the Agency areas of the State. They made serious allegations against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his TDP government.

Chandrababu Naidu came to power by making false statements that he would fight against the BJP’s fascist policies and  the people lost their faith as they consider him as a cunning fox, said Jagabandhu, the official spokesman of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOB- SZC) of CPI  (Maoist). He lambasted the government in a hand-written letter which was released to media on Monday evening.

Through the five-page release, Jagabandhu stated that the TDP government led by Chandrababu has been suppressing innocent tribals and adivasis of the Agency area to trace Maoists’ hideouts which is highly condemnable and inhuman in nature. Police forces are treating tribals and adivasis very cruelly by beating, kidnapping, making illegal detentions, foisting false cases, destroying thatched huts, houses, assets and household articles. Now there is unrest in the Agency area due to the security forces, he said.

Lastly, Jagabandhu appealed to all the Opposition parties, including YSRC, Congress, CPI  and CPM along with people’s organisations, civil/human rights organisations and lovers of democracy to  pull up the TDP government for the latter’s violent, anti-public, undemocratic and  in-human activities. The Reds strongly warned the TDP leaders that if the ongoing forceful suppressive activities continue further, they would meet a similar fate soon.

