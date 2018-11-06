Home States Andhra Pradesh

People have high expectations from ‘HappyNest’ housing project: CM Chandrababu Naidu

He instructed the CRDA officials to adopt a five-pronged strategy to ensure transparency in providing smart homes of an international standard to all sections of people in the capital city.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu (File | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said APCRDA should plan the ‘HappyNest’ project keeping in mind the people who belong to lower income groups and middle-income groups in order to fulfil their dream of having a smart house at a low price.

He instructed the CRDA officials to adopt a five-pronged strategy to ensure transparency in providing smart homes of an international standard to all sections of people in the capital city. In a brief teleconference with APCRDA officials, the Chief Minister said that as Amaravati will be a people’s capital, the APCRDA is all the more responsible for fulfilling the expectations people when it takes up projects like housing.

“A five-pronged strategy must be implemented. Quality and cost-effectiveness, credibility, public satisfaction, transparency and first come first served are the five parameters that need to be implemented in the housing project,”  he said.Stating that the HappyNest project would be a big hit, Naidu said people have very high expectations from the first housing project of Amaravati.

“Our government is credible. When the Amaravati bonds were listed in Bombay Stock Exchange, they took just an hour to earn `2,000 crore. It proved the confidence of investors in our government,” he said while expressing confidence that HappyNest project will become a great success.

He opined that the project will address the needs of people and provide them with a green lifestyle. The CRDA should work adding to the brand image of Amaravati and the entire process of online applications must be transparent, he said. Principal Secretary Ajay Jain said they are expecting a positive response for the project and there is a possibility that all 600 apartments under phase-1 are sold within a few hours of the opening of the web portal. CRDA chief Ch Sreedhar said each apartment had been designed exclusively to provide ultra-fine living.

